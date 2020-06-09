As Video is Released, New York AG Sides with New Rochelle Police: Kamal Flowers was Armed

CCTV VIDEO of Kamal Flowers Incident:

NEW ROCHELLE, NY — The New York State Attorney General Tish James will not investigate the officer-involved shooting of Kamal Flowers after determining Flowers was armed.

“We are not investigating this incident because it doesn’t fall within the jurisdiction, pursuant to the Executive Order that gives the AG’s office this role, said spokesperson Delaney Kempner.

Under a 2014 Executive Order signed by Governor Andrew Cuomo gives the Attorney General’s Office authority to investigate cases where an unarmed person is killed by a police officer.

In a statement issued on Saturday, New Rochelle Police Department said Flowers “displayed a handgun and pointed it at one of the Officers and attempted to fire”.

New Rochelle Bramson said at a Press Conference on Saturday he preferred the New York State Attorney General’s office investigate the death of Flowers.

Bramson is not giving up. Bramson has asked Cuomo to appoint James to investigate the shooting, sources say.

At a press conference this past Saturday, New Rochelle Mayor Noam Bramson took four questions from Talk of the Sound including a request for information on the criminal history of Kamal Flowers. Bramson, and Police Commissioner Joe Schaller refused.

“There is no prior record that would justify an event of this kind. The only thing that could explain it would be an officer’s true perception that their life and safety was in immediate risk,” Bramson said. “And, indeed, the officer was in no position to know whether Mr. Flowers had a prior record.”

The following day, the New Rochelle Police Benevolent Association responded to Bramson’s statement:

“Mr. Flower’s criminal background IS relevant to the gravity of the threat he posed when he pointed his illegal handgun at our brother: having been released from state prison in March following his conviction for a violent gunpoint robbery, he was a felon in possession of an illegal weapon in contravention of his parole conditions as well as state and federal law. If apprehended, he was facing a lengthy prison sentence.” wrote PBA President Christopher Greco.

“Our brother officer was indeed unaware of this fact when he attempted to apprehend Mr. Flowers: Mr. Flowers was not. His extensive criminal history explains why he was apparently willing to pay any price to escape apprehension, including the life of a police officer.”

As Talk of the Sound reported on Saturday before the Mayor’s press conference, Flowers had a long criminal history – more than a dozen arrests. He was released from state prison in March.

Court records show Kamal Flowers was arrested on March 24, 2017 after he and another person stole a car at gunpoint in Mount Vernon. Flowers pleaded guilty to Robbery 2 with a firearm. He was sentenced on January 11, 2018 ￼to 3 years and 6 months in prison and booked into State prison on January 23, 2018. He was paroled on March 12, 2020 after serving 26 months of his 42 month sentence, according to records from the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision.

Prior to that, Flowers was arrested on December 22, 2016 in Niagara Falls, New York after a hit-and-run crash at a funeral home. He was charged with obstruction of governmental administration, leaving the scene of an accident and third-degree unauthorized use of a vehicle.

On May 5, 2016 Flowers was arrested on a charge of Petite Larceny, a misdemeanor, and criminal mischief, a violation and sentenced to 6 months in County jail.

Talk of the Sound has Freedom of Information requests pending with the Niagara Falls Police Department, the New Rochelle Police Department and the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office. This article will be updated as that information is provided.

