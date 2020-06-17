MAMARONECK, NY –The 2020-2021 Proposed Mamaroneck School District Budget passed overwhelmingly by the community after absentee ballots were tallied. Official budget results just released show 74% of the voters (3,604) voting YES and 26% (1,263) voting NO.

“We thank our community members for their support of our educational program during this unprecedented and challenging time,” Superintendent of Schools Dr. Robert Shaps said. “This budgetary plan is vital to our ability to provide robust teaching and learning amid uncertainties and meet the needs of all students.”