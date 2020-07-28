Love Triangle Leads to Attempted Murder in New Rochelle, Connecticut Orthodontist Charged

NEW ROCHELLE, NY — A woman was arrested this morning by New Rochelle police after she stabbed another woman in the neck. The victim was identified by police as the girlfriend of Crew’s former fiancé.

Alika Crew, 41, an Orthodontist working out of a dental office in Stamford, Connecticut, was arrested and booked for Attempted Murder Second Degree.

According to police, at about 7:16 a.m., New Rochelle Police Officers responded to the vicinity of 137 Hillandale Drive on what was initially reported as an emergency medical service call. Upon arrival, Officers located a 30 year old female victim with a deep puncture wound to the left side of her neck. Also located on scene was Alika Crew aged 41 of this city who was rendering medical aid to the victim and claimed to be a Good Samaritan.

The victim advised Officers that the female rendering aid was in fact her assailant and that she had been stabbed. The suspect had secreted herself in the victim’s car, and the victim had entered her car and driven a short distance, at which time she was assaulted on Hillandale Drive.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with serious injury.

Crew was arraigned following her arrest in New Rochelle City Court before Judge Anthony A. Carbone via video conference. She was charged with Attempted Murder in the Second Degree, a class B felony. Bail was set at $250,000 bond/partially secured bond and $150,000 cash.

Crew is scheduled to be back in court on August 19, 2020.

The Westchester County District Attorney’s Office New Rochelle Branch is handling the case.

No further information will be released at this time.

UPDATE: Alika Crew is an Orthodontist working out of a dental office in Stamford, Connecticut (h/t @aiellotv).

Dr. Crew received her Bachelor of Arts degree from Brown University and her dental degree from the University of Pennsylvania School of Dental Medicine. She continued her post-doctoral dental education with a residency in orthodontics at Case Western Reserve University, where she also earned a Master’s degree in the science of dentistry.

She completed her Master’s These at Case Western in 2007: A Study of Orthodontic Stability Following Hawley Retainer Use.