$1,000,000 Powerball Ticket Sold in New Rochelle

Written By: Robert Cox

NEW ROCHELLE, NY — The New York Lottery today announced one second-prize ticket for the July 29 Powerball drawing was sold in New Rochelle. The ticket is worth a guaranteed $1,000,000.

The Powerball winning numbers for July 29, 2020 are 7 – 29 – 35 – 40 – 45 and Powerball 26. Powerplay was 2x

The ticket was purchased at the North Avenue Food Mart at 452 North Avenue — the Wave Gas Station / Tim Horton’s at the corner of Lincoln Avenue and North Avenue.

The winning numbers for the Powerball game are drawn from a field of one to 69. The red Power Ball is drawn from a separate field one to of 26. The Powerball drawing is televised every Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m.

OTHER STORIES THAT MAY INTEREST YOU:

Love Triangle Leads to Attempted Murder in New Rochelle, Connecticut Orthodontist Charged

NRPD Police Commissioner Flat Out Lied to Paint False Narrative to Justify Killing of Black New Rochelle Man

Leave a Reply