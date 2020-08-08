New Rochelle Police Seek Missing 15-Year Old Boy

NEW ROCHELLE, NY — The New Rochelle Police Department is asking for public’s help in locating Steven Choflet, a 15-year-old Male/Hispanic. He was reported missing on Monday, July 27th.

Choflet was last seen wearing prescription glasses, a gray sweater, gray jogging pants, and Vans sneakers with red and black stripes.

Choflet is described as 5′ 11″, 135 pounds, medium build, brown hair, brown eyes.

New Rochelle Police are asking anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Steven Choflet to call (914) 654-2300.