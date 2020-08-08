New Rochelle Man’s Face Slashed in Targeted Attack in Downtown Luxury High Rise

NEW ROCHELLE, NY — A person was slashed in the face shortly after noon today in what a witness described as a targeted attack in the parking garage at 360 Huguenot Street.

The adult male victim, a tenant in the luxury high-rise sustained a laceration across the right side of his face.

The victim taken to a local hospital. He received stitches to close the wound. The injury is considered non-life threatening

The victim had been waiting for his car in the valet area just outside of the lobby when he was assaulted.

The victim believes the assailant was acting on behalf of another tenant with whom he had a prior to dispute.

The suspect was described as a Male/Black, , 20-25 years of age, thin build, dressed in all black with a face mask. He fled the area on foot, westbound on Huguenot Street.

New Rochelle Police Officers were dispatched to 360 Huguenot Street at 12:10 p.m. Saturday on a report of an assault (stabbing).

The incident is under investigation by New Rochelle Police Department Detectives, and no further information will be released at this time.

This story has been updated based on a witness interview and a statement issues by the New Rochelle Police Department. Police originally believed it was a random attack but based on information from the victim now believe it was a targeted attack.