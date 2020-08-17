New Rochelle Police Arrest Union Ave Shotgun Shooter

NEW ROCHELLE, NY — New Rochelle Police have arrested Richard Hayes, 23, of Mt Vernon, New York. Hayes was charged with Attempted Murder Second Degree and Criminal Possession of a Weapon Second Degree.
The arrest was made on Ashburton Avenue in Yonkers with the assistance of the Yonkers Police Department on August 15 at approximately 8:20pm.
Hayes is in custody awaiting arraignment in New Rochelle City Court.
On Friday night shortly after 8 p.m., New Rochelle Police officers responded to a report of a man shot in the chest near Union Avenue and Warren Street in the vicinity of the Casa Calabria Society building.
Upon arrival at the apartment on Union Avenue located the victim, a 27 year-old male resident of the apartment who had suffered two gunshot wounds to his chest.
Subsequent investigation led to the identification of a suspect.
