New Rochelle Man Takes Two Shotgun Blasts to the Chest, Police Say He Will Live

NEW ROCHELLE, NY — Two men who know each other were in an apartment on Union Avenue in New Rochelle when one pulled the trigger twice on a shotgun, both blasts striking the other man in the chest, according to New Rochelle Police.

On Friday night shortly after 8 p.m., New Rochelle Police officers responded to a report of a man shot in the chest near Union Avenue and Warren Street in the vicinity of the Casa Calabria Society building.

Upon arrival at the apartment on Union Avenue located the victim, a 27 year-old male resident of the apartment who had suffered two gunshot wounds to his chest.

Officers immediately rendered aid to the victim and treated the wounds until ambulance personnel arrived. The victim was transported to an area hospital and was treated for his injuries, which have been reported by medical staff as not life threatening.

“This was not a random act,” said New Rochelle Police Captain Cosmo Costa. “The shooting occurred inside the apartment, and both the victim and suspect know each other.”

New Rochelle Police detectives are currently conducting an investigation into this matter. As this is an active investigation, no further information will be released at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is requested to contact the New Rochelle Police Department at 914-654-2300.