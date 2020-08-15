Drive-By Shooting in New Rochelle Comes to Light Following Attempted Murder Arrest

NEW ROCHELLE, NY — A drive-by shooting incident in New Rochelle, the fourth since June 1st, was made public Friday when New Rochelle Police announced the arrest of Stephen Hugh, aged 24 of Yonkers, New York on a charge of Attempted Murder Second Degree.

Police say Hugh fired four shots from a moving vehicle at several individuals in the vicinity of Horton Avenue and Brook Street. No injuries were reported.

The incident occurred on July 20th shortly before 10 pm. New Rochelle Police Officers responded to a report of shots fired at approximately 9:55 p.m.

The drive-by shooting on July 20th occurred at the same location where two people were shot, one fatally at about 9:30 pm on July 15th.

Devante Lane, 23, of the Bronx, was killed that night. The other person injured in the shooting is reported to be the former New Rochelle High School student who was stabbed in 2018 by Bryan Stamps, sources say. The police did not release the identity of the injured person.

On June 5th, Alec McKenna shot and killed Kamal Flowers. Last night a man was shot twice in the chest in his apartment on Union Avenue. The victim is expected to survive.

Further investigation by New Rochelle Police Detectives into the July 20th shooting resulted in the identification of the vehicle involved, as well as the identification of the suspect.

Stephen Hugh was arrested by New Rochelle Police Detectives at about 5pm by Friday.

The Westchester County District Attorney’s Office and the Yonkers Police Department assisted in this investigation.

The incident remains under investigation, and no further information will be released at this time.