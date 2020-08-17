New Rochelle Police Arrest Union Ave Shotgun Shooter

NEW ROCHELLE, NY — New Rochelle Police have arrested Richard Hayes, 23, of Mt Vernon, New York. Hayes was charged with Attempted Murder Second Degree and Criminal Possession of a Weapon Second Degree.

The arrest was made on Ashburton Avenue in Yonkers with the assistance of the Yonkers Police Department on August 15 at approximately 8:20pm.

Hayes is in custody awaiting arraignment in New Rochelle City Court.

On Friday night shortly after 8 p.m., New Rochelle Police officers responded to a report of a man shot in the chest near Union Avenue and Warren Street in the vicinity of the Casa Calabria Society building.

