New Rochelle Love Triangle Slasher Case Draws a Big Gun from DC: Billy Martin

￼NEW ROCHELLE, NY — Alika Crew has hired one of the top lawyers in Washington, DC to defend her as she faces a charge of Attempted Murder Second Degree for a July 28 incident in which she allegedly slashed the throat of her ex-fiancé’s girlfriend then, fled the scene, then returned posing as a good samaritan attempting to aid her alleged victim as confused neighbors look on.

William “Billy” Martin, Partner at the D.C. office of Barnes & Thornburg, LLP, is considered the go-to lawyer in DC, the modern-day Johnnie Cochran

His notable past clients have included NBA stars Allen Iverson, Jayson Williams and Juwan Howard. Boxer Riddick Bowe, Senator Larry Craig and former Atlanta mayor Bill Campbell￼, NFL star Michael Vick in his dog-fighting case, Monica Lewinsky’s mother and Chandra Levy’s parents.

Appearing remotely before New Rochelle City Court Judge Jared Rice was Alika Crew, who did not have permission to appear remotely via Skype, along with her attorneys from Barnes & Thornburg, Martin and Robert Boller from the firm’s New York Office. Rice admonished Crew for her failure to appear but allowed the hearing to proceed.

The first order of business was for the court to approve Crew’s decision to change lawyers from the attorney who represented her during her arraignment. Martin will file a Pro hac vice motion to be approved to practice law in New York for the Crew case but Rice granted him verbal approval for today’s hearing.

Rice approved two Orders of Protection for two witnesses, Frank Ward and Denise Ward, whose properties share a back yard. Crew is not allowed to communicate with the Ward’s in any way and when she runs or walks in the neighborhood she cannot take a route that goes past their house on Hillandale.

Crew was ordered to surrender any firearms in her possession.

The Crew case will soon be referred to a Westchester County Grand Jury which is expected to indict Crew on the Attempted Murder charge in the next few weeks.

Martin requested Crew be allowed to travel to Connecticut and Long Island for work and Washington, DC to visit family. After some wrangling, Rice approved the out-of-state travel.

Crew’s father is a prominent historian, formerly the Director of the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History in Washington, D.C. — the youngest and the first African-American director of a major Smithsonian museum. Crew’s mother is a retired school principal and her younger brother is also a dentist.

The case was adjourned until September 9th at 10:30 a.m.

Love Triangle Leads to Attempted Murder in New Rochelle, Connecticut Orthodontist Charged

Alika Crew, 41, of 102 Ward Drive in New Rochelle, an Orthodontist working out of a dental office in Connecticut and in Queens was arrested and booked for Attempted Murder Second Degree.

Crew got into the victim’s car and waited for over an hour for the woman to leave the house. As the victim drove away from the house at 102 Ward Drive, Crew attacked the victim with an edged-weapon — reportedly a box cutter– slicing her in the neck and hand.