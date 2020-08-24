90-Year Old Man Struck by Hit-and-Run Driver in New Rochelle

NEW ROCHELLE, NY — New Rochelle Police are on the lookout for the driver of a white 4-door sedan with New York plates after a 90-year old man was struck by a vehicle travelling westbound on Pelham Road, Thursday night shortly before 9 p.m.￼

The driver struck and seriously injured the man, a New Rochelle resident, as he was crossing Pelham road (North to South) near Shady Glen Court.

The victim received a laceration to his head and hand and was aided by a doctor who was in the area, prior to the arrival of emergency personnel. He was subsequently transported to Jacobi Medical center, Bronx.

The vehicle, captured on video with a broken right-side rear view mirror. left the area prior to responding units arriving.

The collision is being investigated by the Traffic Unit.