Family Posts Reward for 91-Year Old Hit-and-Run Victim in New Rochelle

NEW ROCHELLE, NY — The family of a 91-Year Old New Rochelle Man are seeming the public’s help in apprehending the driver of what they believe to be a “2019/2020 White Nissan Altima with cosmetic damage due to the accident.”

The family of Alvaro Diaz is offering a “very large” reward – last said to be $8,000.

“My family needs your help in apprehending the criminal who hit my 91 year old father with their car and sped off. This happened around 9pm on Thursday night while my father was crossing the road after making a trip to the market.”

“My father was hit so hard that his shoes flew off his body, his bloodied clothing was cut off his body, his groceries went flying all over the road, there were pools of blood everywhere and he needed emergency transfusions…”

“He was left in the middle of the road like roadkill. He has sustained severe critical injuries all over his body not limited to a fractured cervical spine, head trauma, bicep/arm injuries etc…”

“There are various videos of the car and so far the footage obtained won’t show the license plate, the police (are) still reviewing more footage and collecting more footage.”

“My father was a civil engineer. This criminal took that away from him. Brunch with his daughter, gone. Picnics with his grand kids, gone. Power-lap swimming in the pool, gone. Driving to go get his Baguette and news papers, gone.”

Anyone with information on the collision should call the New Rochelle Police Department at 914-654-2220.