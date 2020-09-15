Examples of Common Election Inspector Errors in the June 2020 New Rochelle School Election

Permanent Absentee List (8 of these)

Voiding a ballot from a voter who sent an oath envelope with a pre-printed label who is therefore, by definition, a registered voter.

Voiding a ballot from a voter who is in the blue book (register) which, by definition, means the person is a registered voter.

Voiding a ballot from a voter who you note is not in the blue book (register) but in the black book (registered voter list) which, by definition, means the person is a registered voter.

Voiding a ballot from a voter who you note is not in the blue book (register) but in the black book (registered voter list) which, by definition, means the person is a registered voter.

Giving out ballots to voters who are in the Voter Registration List then voiding them because they are not registered (but in a twist the voter is registered with the Westchester County Board of Elections which is the source for the School District’s Registered Voter List)

Voiding a ballot from a registered voter with a hyphenated last name.

Neighborhood Address Error

In one case, almost an entire neighborhood was disqualified. Sutton Manor is a neighborhood of 40 homes overlooking Echo Bay off Long Island Sound with three streets: Decatur Road, Sutton Manor Road and Farragut Circle. The USPS considers all addresses in the neighborhood to be “Sutton Manor” so residents use “Sutton Manor” as their legal mailing address. Residents who wrote 123 Sutton Manor on their Oath Envelope not 123 Decatur Road, for example, had their ballot voided for “wrong address”.

“I wanted to go to a polling place because I trust voting at a polling place more than I trust voting by mail but Cuomo gave me no choice,” said John Benjamin a long time resident of the Sutton Manor neighborhood. “I am especially outraged because neither my family or my neighbors were ever notified that our ballots were not counted nor were we given an opportunity to challenge what amounted to a secret decision to disenfranchise me, my wife and many of my neighbors.”

SANDRA G CAPUANO 22 SUTTON MANOR RD v 22 Decatur FREDRICK J TREFFEISEN 28 SUTTON MANOR RD v 28 Farragut JOHN J BENJAMIN III 60 SUTTON MANOR RD v 60 Decatur

Voiding a ballot from a registered voter who lives at an address different from the official post office address which differs from the address in the list of registered voter.

Many text-only errors surfaced in the Voter Registration Database:

KEES M COUGHLIN 10 TERRACE PARK LN v 667 Pelham v 10 Terrace Park Lane

￼

Voiding a ballot from a registered voter who lives at an entirely different from the address in the list of registered voters.

CARLY D COUGHLIN 10 TERRACE PARK LN v 8 Terrace v 10 Terrace HAITAM COUGHLIN 10 TERRACE PARK LN v 8 Terrace v 10 Terrace MICHAEL A COUGHLIN 10 TERRACE PARK LN v 8 Terrace v 10 Terrace

Voiding a ballot from a registered voter who lives at an address slightly different from the address in the list of registered voters.

Other common database issues:

Name Issues (50 of these, of various types…)

Name Issue: Hyphenated or Different Name

JESSICA D FISHER-THOMPSON 80 GUION PL Fisher-Norman v Fisher-Thompson

Name Issue: Return Envelope indicated multiple voters, oath envelope had no name.

HOPE D HICKEY 100 MAYWOOD RD Return envelope says “Hickey Family” but no name on Oath Envelope

REGINA F SERVEDIO 53 KINGSBURY RD Return envelope says “Mr & Mrs A Servedio” ANTHONY J SERVEDIO 53 KINGSBURY RD Return envelope says “Mr & Mrs A Servedio”

Name Issue: Variation of Name

JEAN WELLINGTON 99 LINCOLN AVE

Jen v Jean

Name Issue: Use of Initial instead of full name

RORI S TAMAGNA 123 MOUNTAIN AVE R. v Rori

Name Issue: Spelling Error (of their own name)

ALICIA A VIGNOLA 449 OXFORD RD Alicia Viloria v Vignola

Ballot was in Wrong ED (33 of these)

DIEGO POLITANO 43 MONROE ST

Lives in 11 but ballot was in 2

Ballot voided due to Envelope Issues

Not Licked/Glued Shut – 137 of these Slit Open with a Blade – 73 of these

Ballot voided due to Signature Issues

306 of these

JUNE 2020 New Rochelle School Election Series

Massive Election Irregularities in New Rochelle School Election Show Need for Audit, Restoration of Wrongly Voided Ballots

Process for Accepting or Reject Ballots in the June 2020 New Rochelle School Election

Examples of Common Voter Errors in the June 2020 New Rochelle School Election

Examples of Common Election Inspector Errors in the June 2020 New Rochelle School Election

Examples of Fraud Detected by Election Inspectors in the June 2020 New Rochelle School Election

The Official Canvass of Absentee Ballot “Tally Sheets” Were Rife with Significant Errors

Many Ballots Were Not Sealed, No Voided Ballots Were Individually Sealed

Absentee Ballots Were Not Secret But Voiding of Ballots Was

Ballots of Prominent New Rochelle Residents Including Elected Officials Were Voided

School Board Candidates Concerned About Integrity of June 2020 New Rochelle School Election

Unanswered Questions About June 2020 New Rochelle School Election

Next Steps Following Investigation into June 2020 New Rochelle School Election

LISTS: Voided, Wrongly Voided and Unsealed Ballots

All Voided Ballots

Unsealed Ballots

Wrongly Voided Ballots – Wrong ED

Ballots Slit Open Then Voided

Ballots Voided for No Signature