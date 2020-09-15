Next Steps Following Investigation into June 2020 New Rochelle School Election

Having completed a deep dive into the records from the June 2020 New Rochelle School Election we make the following recommendations:

Hire a credible, independent auditing firm with no prior history with the New Rochelle Board of Education to conduct a full audit of election records.



Where possible, restore and count improperly voided ballots and credit voters whose ballots should have been accepted for having votes.



Allow voters to retroactively cure technical errors like not sealing envelopes or not signing envelopes or not putting full or matching version of name and where possible, restore and count those ballots and credit voters whose ballots should have been accepted for having votes.



Require ballots to be placed in sealed blank envelopes first then into oath envelopes so no connection can be made between the name on the oath envelope and the ballot.



Create a Void Challenge Form and require Election Inspectors to complete the form and attach the oath envelope and ballot to a special review team of experts to make the final decision on whether to void a ballot.



Put each voided ballot and related records in an individual sealed envelope. Write name, address and reason the ballot was voided on the envelope.



Secure all ballots and oath envelopes in sealed containers as required by law.



