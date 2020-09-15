Examples of Common Voter Errors in the June 2020 New Rochelle School Election

The most common voter error resulting in a voided ballot include:

Putting a ballot directly into the return envelope either next to but outside of the oath envelope or failing to return the oath envelope at all.

Failing to wet the glue on the oath envelope and sealing the envelope

Failing to provide a first name, a last name, a middle initial, or a suffix or a name that matched the name in the signature book and/or failing to provide a complete address or an address that matched the address in the signature book.

Failing to sign the back of the oath envelope.

More unique errors include:

Writing in the address for where the ballot was to be mailed instead of the voters own address.

Printing out a name in block letters instead of signing the oath envelope.

Printing out initials in block letters instead of signing the oath envelope.

Signing as the Voter Formerly Known as Prince.

Flipping off the entire school board (the team’s personal favorite…sadly defacing the ballot is an automatic void).

Another team favorite: the voter who in an Inception time-travel dream-inversion move, put a completed Westchester County Absentee Ballot form into the oath envelope instead of their School Election ballot.

