Another Shooting Incident in New Rochelle, Five Since Death of George Floyd

NEW ROCHELLE, NY — Thankfully no one was injured after a suspect fired five rounds near the Hollows basketball court near the intersection of Water Street and Main Street.

The incident was the fifth shooting incident in New Rochelle since the death of George Floyd. Two people have been killed and two seriously injured since May 25.

Last night, shortly after 10 p.m., New Rochelle Police received a report of shots fired coming from the area of the basketball court at 361 Main Street.

Upon arrival citizens in the area stated that shots had been fired. The area of the basketball court was checked and no one was present at the time.

A search of the area revealed five shell casings, on the walkway and in the grass above the basketball court. No injuries were reported.

New Rochelle Police Detectives are conducting a follow-up investigation into an Attempted Assault and reviewing video footage from the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call New Rochelle Police at 914-654-2300.

